Sarah Silverman is tired of these motherfucking Gentiles! On the latest episode of her podcast, the comedian and actor expressed her frustration over Kathryn Hahn being cast to play the late Joan Rivers in a limited series that has yet to be released. Rivers, if you didn’t know, was a Jewish woman famous for iconic standup bits and being the meanest person to ever stand on a red carpet. Hahn is none of those things. Silverman said that Hahn will have to perform what Silverman called “Jewface” in order to play the role.
“It’s defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with the Jewishness front and center,” Silverman explained. “Often with makeup or changing of features, big fake nose, all the New York-y or Yiddish-y inflection.” Not that I approve of cultural costuming but Joan Rivers would turn in her grave if her face were depicted as anything other than the result of expensive plastic surgery. As she once quipped, “I’ve had so much plastic surgery, when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware.”
Silverman went so far as to name drop a few actors who had done their own bit of Jewfacing in their career like, Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan. While Silverman didn’t offer any solutions to what she described as a Hollywood-wide issue she made it very clear that representation “finally has to matter for Jews as well.” [Page Six]
DISCUSSION
Is Sarah trolling?
The notion of “representation” is for people who are under-represented in a field, especially as people with prominence and/or power.
Based on my understanding, people of Jewish heritage might actually be over-represented in the Hollywood when compared with its population in the US? I am not stating this fact as a complaint. I am happy that a minority group, who faces violence, is over-represented. My point here is to call out the silliness of Sarah’s comment.