Image: AP

Sarah and Todd Palin are getting a divorce. It’s sad to lose such a great public-facing couple, but these things happen.



More from the Anchorage Daily News:

In a document filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, Todd Palin, 55, asked to dissolve the marriage, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.” The divorce filing uses initials rather than full names, but identifies the couple’s marriage date and the birth date of their only child who is a minor, Trig Palin. The filing asks for joint legal custody of the child. Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing Todd Palin in the divorce. In a filing, Colbo said she would ask the court to designate the divorce confidential as it moves forward.

“Incompatibility of temperament.” It’s stark to see it put in those terms, particularly when I always thought of Sarah and Todd as one of those couples who seemed destined for one another. I don’t have any illusions about romantic love and marriage, but it was nice to know there was an example of a strong couple out there making it work.

Now, some of you may remember eight years back when Jezebel reported that someone said this was going to happen. We were right, eight years too soon. Please share your favorite memories from Sarah and Todd Palin’s marriage below.