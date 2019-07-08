Image: Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that a “very big movie star” behaved so badly on the set of one of her projects that she wanted to leave it, saying during an interview on Fresh Air that she didn’t feel comfortable enough to do anything about it at the time. Per Page Six:



“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was … I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which … strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful,” she explained. “I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate.’ I could have felt safe in going to a superior.”

Eventually, she told her agent, who had the Very Big Movie Star effectively Dealt With.

“… Within hours, everything had changed … [My agent] said to them, ‘If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city’ — where I was shooting — ‘and she will not be returning,’” she recalled.

Parker added that while everything wasn’t perfect, it was certainly better. So who was this asshole? Please tell me your educated guesses in the comments.

Serena Williams received a $10,000 fine for damaging a practice court ahead of Wimbledon. But tennis observers (not me) have pointed out that $10K is a tad steep, especially considering Fabio Fognini (a tennis man) only had to pay $3,000 for expressing that “a bomb should explode” at the tournament. Seems a little uneven, if you ask me.



It’s not clear what Williams actually did to the court, though according to TMZ, some reports are saying she “used her racket to inflict damage.” That does seem like the most practical answer, but since Wimbledon’s courts are made of grass, couldn’t it be anything? I like to think the offense was that her dog ran onto the court and peed on it.

