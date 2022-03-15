Rom com fans, we’ve got some potentially devastating news: Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting.
In an interview published this week on ET Online, Bullock shared that she’s ready to step back from Hollywood for a bit because her priority at the moment is to spend time with her kids.
“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” said the mom of Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. Bullock added that her job is “24/7" and, now, she just wants “to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”
She’s not revealed when or even if she’ll be returning to the silver screen any time soon and emphasized to the publication that being with her family is “where I’m gonna be for a while.”
Look, Sandy has given us a lot in her illustrious career. There’s more than enough in her canon to hold us over while she takes a beat to recharge with her family. Also, when you’re worth a cool $250 million at 57-years-old, you should absolutely stop working any job and simply *exist.* Spend that money, Sandy. Go on a lavish vacation with your kids. Buy all the things. It’s time.
Anyway, who’s up for a Speed, Practical Magic, and The Net triple feature?
