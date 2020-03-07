Sanders Releases Reproductive Justice Plan, Calls for Legislative Codification of Roe v. Wade

Bernie Sanders Image : Getty

A day prior to announcing his Reproductive Heath Care and Justice for All plan, Bernie Sanders lit Joe Biden’s ass up at a rally in Detroit by doing what is increasingly becoming the easiest thing to do when criticizing the former Vice President, quoting him directly.



“I don’t like the Supreme Court Decision on abortion,” Sanders said, quoting a statement then-senator Biden gave to a reporter two years after the ruling on Roe v. Wade, “I think it went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.” The crowd in Detroit, along with myself on the other side of the computer screen, booed.

Sanders himself has been increasingly vocal about his support of a woman’s right to choose, saying on stage at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire that he would “never nominate any person to the Supreme Court or the federal courts in general who is not 100 percent pro-Roe v. Wade.”

Putting some weight behind his words, Sanders has solidified the sentiment of that quote as part of his presidential platform, which now includes codifying Roe v. Wade in legislative statute, as well as requiring all judicial nominees to support Rove v. Wade as settled law.

The platform, which was released today, also includes expanding federal funding for Planned Parenthood, using executive authority to reverse anti-choice actions taken by Tr**p, and making birth control available over-the-counter, in addition to free under Medicare for All.

One of the most critical components of Sanders’ newly released plan is the explicit addressing of maternal mortality rates, particularly as they are experienced by Black women, which the plan acknowledges. “We must once and for all put an end to the unacceptable crisis of Black maternal mortality,” Sanders said, “and ensure every woman in this country — no matter where they’re from — has the basic right to quality healthcare.”

This plan sets Sanders up to take on Joe Biden regarding these issues, who has an inconsistent-at-best history with reproductive rights, as they both continue in their efforts to be the Democratic nominee for president.