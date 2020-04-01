Samuel L. Jackson Has a Message for Everyone Not Staying the Fuck at Home

Screenshot : YouTube

Many of us are already practicing staying the fuck at home . Others of us, sadly, are not. To those people, Samuel L. Jackson has a poem he’d like to read to you. It’s called Stay the Fuck at Home.



Stay the Fuck at Home is a sequel of sorts to Adam Mansbach’s 2011 hit , Go the Fuck to Sleep, which made a splash among cool parents for which Mr. Jackson also did the audio book narration.

S imilar in style and content to the original, Stay the Fuck at Home urges those who are pondering the possibility of leaving the house to reconsider; to stay, as it were, the fuck at home.

Thematically, Stay the Fuck at Home explores one central question: “ Should I stay the fuck at home?” Its messaging is strong and consistent, leaving little room to doubt the author’s intent. “Yes,” it says, with the clarity of a dinner bell. “You should.”



Poetry has a way of communicating messages that headlines and panicked health officials cannot. If the pleas of global leaders aren’t convincing you, maybe Samuel L. Jackson in a purple Kangol is.

As you stagger around your apartment , wondering whether you should bear hug a stranger or lick a shopping cart, let the unwavering baritone of Mr. Jackson’s voice guide you through this time of uncertainty: Stay the fuck at home.