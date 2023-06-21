According to Jackson, he and Larson originally “bonded through the [2016] election” while filming the movies Kong: Skull Island and then Unicorn Store together. When Donald Trump won, Jackson recounted to Rolling Stone that “[Larson] was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’” Jackson added that Larson later called him after she was cast as Captain Marvel: “She...was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’” (Jackson plays Nick Fury, a character who appears in many Marvel movies, including Captain Marvel.)

Jackson also leaves emphatically supportive comments on nearly everything Larson posts to her Instagram grid, praising her outfits or, more recently, joking about Trump’s April arrest. In one particularly sweet Instagram post from January, Larson referred to Jackson as “my soulmate.” Move over Tomdaya—these two are the MCU’s real (platonic) love story, and I’m very much here for it.