If the image of a lonely, sad Ryan Seacrest pleading with a bouncer for entry to a birthday party delights you—congratulations! In a story shared by the “busiest man in Hollywood” on Live With Kelly and Ryan, he detailed a harrowing saga in which he, a coworker and “close friend” to JLo, was forbidden from entering her 50th birthday celebration in Miami.

After arriving in Miami, Seacrest finally made his way to the party a few minutes past 7 p.m. (which he believed was “fashionably late”) when more trouble ensued. “I get to the front … proud, beaming, smiling,” he recalled. “And [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans … and he says, ‘Well, you’re not on the list.’” “This is a true story,” Seacrest continued. “So I say, ‘Clearly, there must be a mistake … she invited me personally. Can I see the list?’ Well, sure enough, there’s Ryan T. and Ryan Z., there’s no Ryan Seacrest.”

That’s still a lot of Ryans! The bouncer eventually made a phone call, wrapping up the most inconsequential news story of the year. Despite this, I’m grateful Seacrest made the effort to enter his under-seasoned gossip into the mainstream press in a time of little rumor-mongering. Too bad his daily “gig” requires his presence in New York to hock travel packages on morning television. He missed the most memorable (and Instagram-able) moment of the party! [People]



Page Six is going all in with its insistence that Constance Wu was a “diva” on the set of Hustlers. In an interview with ET yesterday, she claimed the film was made with the “spirit of sisterhood and love,” stressing that the cast “won’t be knocked down” and will “continue to share and celebrate this story as sisters.” This displeased Page Six, who stresses that it was merely an attempt to deflect from their reporting on the “billing brouhaha.” As they remind readers:



“The film, about strippers out for revenge on Wall Street clients, will debut at Toronto Film Festival in September. Wu has gained a reputation as a Hollywood diva after she went on an X-rated tirade because her ABC show “Fresh off the Boat” was renewed.”

What do we call it when a gossip outlet stirs up some “brouhaha” when a story doesn’t land the way they might have expected? Can a website exhibit “diva behavior?” I want to say yes, but something tells me that would go against the “spirit of sisterhood and love” that Wu herself is championing. [Page Six]

Is Taylor Swift’s new credit card commercial an omen?

