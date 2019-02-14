Image: Getty

After the New York Times reported on multiple instances of musician Ryan Adams dangling “career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex,” Adams tweeted in response to the story that the report is inaccurate and apologized for his “mistakes.”

Before the story dropped, Adams had also tweeted erratically beforehand, calling the report “a smear piece” and calling the reporters “rats.”

The New York Times report included women like musician Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, both of whom cite instances of the rockstar’s controlling and sexually aggressive behavior. The report also includes the story of a woman named Ava who says Adams pressed her for explicit photos and messages over the Internet when she was underage, a felony in both the state of Ohio where she lived and in New York where Adams was based at the time.