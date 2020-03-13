RuPaul's Drag Race Queens on How to Approach Backstabbing Friends

The 12th season cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of its most promising in years, an intriguing and well-balanced mix of camp comedians, arty weirdos, and fashion queens doing their best to dazzle Ru and the highest-profile guest judges yet (including Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chaka Khan). At the end of February, half of these illustrious queens rolled through the Jezebel office to discuss the grueling audition process for the show; today, we offer the other half of the cast to administer advice for what to do when someone stabs you in the back.

As it happens! Our question, which we posed to the castmembers last month, was unfortunately adjacent to recent developments on drag’s most beloved reality show. As anyone who has been watching the first two episodes knows, New York queen Sherry Pie was disqualified from Drag Race after being accused of, and essentially admitting to, catfishing unwitting aspiring actors in an effort to obtain sexual photos of them, by posing as a casting agent. (Additionally, another contestant, Brita, was accused of sexual assault; he denies the claim, and as of Episode 3 remains a valid competitor on the show.)

Because of this fact, Jezebel has chosen to edit Sherry Pie’s contributions from this clip—because the other talented queens should not have to be silenced or suffer for another contestant’s bad behavior. (Yes, not providing you with Jaida Essence Hall’s story about her Cinnabon-jacking roommate is tantamount to silencing her, thank you very much!) Please instead enjoy the savvy advice of Hall, Widow Von’Du, Jan, Jackie Cox, Dahlia Sin, and Rock M. Sakura, and read all our Drag Race exegeses here.