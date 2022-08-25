As a scorned Leo who is still nursing the wounds of being ousted from her once-a-year throne earlier this week, I’m more than thrilled to hear that I’m not the only lion who’s begrudgingly welcoming in Virgo Season. As it (maybe) turns out, Jennifer Lopez really isn’t partial to the Type A freaks of the astrological chart either, and might have even refused to work with them on one occasion. Especially if they’re her backup dancers.



This cosmic feud came to light during Glee star Heather Morris’ recent appearance on the podcast Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale. The seasoned professional dancer taunted, “It’s Virgo season! Let’s divulge,” before putting Jenny from the Block on blast: While running dance auditions for a previous tour, Morris said Lopez came in at the end of the day and said to the crew, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?” Then, according to Harris, the pop sensation “whispered to her assistant,” and then said, “Thank you so much for coming,” after which the Virgo dancers “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Morris, who is an Aquarius, then laughed and assured that the story is all “hearsay,” but we can’t help but think that there’s some truth to her tale. Given her impressive resume—she was a backup dancer on the Beyoncé Experience Tour in 2007—we’ll take her word on the industry goss. And while we can’t confirm the signs of J.Lo’s current and recent backup dancers, Paris Goebbel, who choreographed her recent tour and her famed Super Bowl halftime show, is certifiably not a Virgo: the New York Times’ “Hidden M.V.P. of the Super Bowl” hails from the House of Scorpio.



While this might raise eyebrows for some, I for one, am not surprised: Lopez is a July Leo. Did she not just demand that all of her guests wear white at her plantation wedding last weekend because she wants to be surrounded by the color white at all times? The woman oozes melodrama, and rightfully so. If I end up looking that good at 53, I’ll be damned if I’m not allowed to do anything I want.

Whether it’s a vibe thing or a personality thing she has against Virgos (honestly, it’s probably both), we can’t shun the new Mrs. Affleck for having her personal astrological enemies. (Let’s not forget that her ex Marc Anthony is—drumroll please—a Virgo.) If I get to swear off dating male Aquariuses in this lifetime and all the ones after it, and Jezebel editor Lauren Tousignant gets to put a restraining order on all Capricorns along the Eastern Seaboard, then Lopez gets to hate on these practical maidens. (They’ve never been known to have much X factor, anyway.) If I were her, I’d surround myself with Libras, Pisces, and if she’s really feeling edgy, another Scorpio or two (as long as she proceeds with caution).

As J.Lo has made clear, no spotlight is big enough to capture her full prowess and sheer magnificence. And if there are haters out there, well, we welcome them. Leo Season never actually ends, after all.