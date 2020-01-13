Royals Don't Bully People, According to Some Royals

Photo : Getty Images

If my name was William, and I had a younger brother named Harry, I would probably bully him too! That just seems like the sort of thing someone named William would do, especially if their younger brother was named Harry, and both were extravagantly wealthy members of the monarchy, primed to subjugate others by some assertion that their family is more important than everyone else.



Unfortunately, Prince William does not bully anyone, especially Prince Harry—according to Prince William. In a joint statement released by both, they countered a Times of London story which insisted that Megxit was fueled by William’s insistence on “constantly” putting Meghan Markle “in her place.” Which place that is, and why it needed to be constant, are unclear. But in a surprise twist, in the shadow of their Sandringham family summit today, the Prince s issued a joint statement condemning the Times story.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Advertisement

Question: How much of the press surrounding Megxit—or the much more fun A-Markle-lypse—will be looped into the Sussexe s’ lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday? T he same Times of London story asser ts that Meghan Markle herself pushed to end the couple’s relationship with the Royal Family, while Harry resisted. Claimed one source: “He loves the Queen. He loves this country. He loves all his military stuff. I think it will genuinely break his heart to leave.” Sounds boring! If he loves the pomp and circumstance of the military so much, just turn on the History C hannel or something. [People]

Photo : Backgrid

Everyone has that one particular friend who just can’t stop breaking up with their on-again off-again boyfriend, especially if he has tattoos and bleaches his head and is also a mega-famous pop star. Like Gigi Hadid!



The model and occasional tiny- sunglasses- wearer was photographed (again) with sometimes- pop star Zayn Malik over the weekend, while out to dinner with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. He wore ripped jeans and a jacket. She wore a two piece key-lime- green suit. Dua and Bella, in a separate group chat, probably texted each other some variation on “Ugh.” And elsewhere, Yolanda Hadid let out a low, mournful sob.

Advertisement

In November, a source told ET that the couple were definitely not getting back together, despite being photographed in proximity to one another:

“The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they’re not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends. Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what’s best for one another. They don’t know what the future holds, but for now it’s not them as a couple.”

Advertisement

Seems that source was lied too, like everyone else Gigi knows. Congrats to the happy friends slash lovers slash exes, though! [ET]

Pause for another of Britney’s yoga sessions.



Advertisement