Roy Den Hollander May Also Be Linked to Death of Rival Men's Rights Lawyer in California

Screenshot : Roy Den Hollander’s website

In addition to being the prime suspect in the New Jersey murder of federal judge Esther Salas’s son, notorious “men’s rights lawyer ” Roy Den Hollander may also be linked to the killing of yet another men’s rights lawyer in California eight days prior.



Advertisement

Marc Angelucci was killed on July 11 outside his San Bernadino County, California home, and on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement that the agency had uncovered evidence linking Den Hollander to Angelucci’s death. According to the New York Times,

On Wednesday, the F.B.I. did not publicly say what evidence had been uncovered. But the authorities investigating Mr. Den Hollander’s apparent suicide found a semiautomatic Walther pistol that was of the same caliber as the weapon used in both the California shooting and the New Jersey shooting, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. Investigators were conducting ballistics tests to determine whether that weapon was used in both attacks, according to law enforcement officials.

Advertisement

Den Hollander was found dead on Sunday by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and authorities are investigating whether he was seeking revenge against his enemies after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

While investigators work to uncover that mystery, others have been sounding the alarm on Den Hollander for more than a decade. As another attorney, Paul Steinberg, told the New York Post, “Hollander always had a very thinly-under-the-surface kind of a smoldering. Kind of this violence, just below the surface.

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Atlas Coffee Club

“My concern was he was going to bring in a gun and shoot a female judge,” he added.

In 2007, Steinberg sent a letter to the state of New York warning that Den Hollander was a loose cann on who physically attacked him after the two faced off in court one day . Steinberg was representing Den Hollander’s neighbor in a noise suit the latter had filed. According to the Post,

After a contentious hearing, Steinberg “hightailed it” out of the courtroom and into the hallway, only to be chased down by a raging Den Hollander. “He came running down the hallway behind me,” recalled Steinberg. “He came right up on my right and grabbed [me].” The pair ended up on the courthouse floor, and Steinberg turned for help to a court officer, who detained Den Hollander for about five minutes to give Steinberg time to leave safely.

Advertisement

Nothing was done as a result of the letter , but Steinberg said he always knew Den Hollander was deranged.

“Out of everybody I have ever dealt with, this is the one person,” he said . “I said, ‘If I get killed, this is going to be the guy.’”