Ronan Farrow Says Rape Allegations Against Bill Clinton Should Be Revisited

Ronan Farrow said outright on Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher that the rape allegation leveled by Juanita Broaddrick against Bill Clinton “has been overdue for revisiting.”



Maher asked a panel of commentators—which included Farrow—whether Clinton could have weathered the allegations today, drawing a parallel between Clinton’s entanglement with Monica Lewinsky and the recent resignation of Rep. Katie Hill, who was accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers.

To this, Farrow replied that “Bill Clinton is a different conversation:”

“He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting...I’m heartened by the fact that people now routinely express outrage about Bill Clinton, and particularly those more serious allegations about him.”

Broaddrick has accused Clinton of raping her in a hotel room in 1978, when he was the Attorney General of Arkansas . On Sunday, she tweeted that “All Democrats in Congress refused to read my interview with Ken Starr during the impeachment process..... and of course, NBC’s Andy Lack held my Dateline interview until impeachment was over.”