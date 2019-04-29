Image: Getty

Robert Pattinson is apparently on good terms with both of his major exes, Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. According to an interview he did with the Sunday Times’ Style magazine, he managed to exit both serious relationships amicably, which is impressive and also maybe a lie?

After all, Stewart cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders, and he and Twigs were “kind of” engaged! Breaking off even a “kind of” engagement seems traumatizing to me, but then again, I am not Robert Pattinson, I don’t think.



“They were pretty long relationships, not like three months,” he said told the magazine, which doesn’t really explain why they would be left on good terms, but whatever.

He also shared a tiny amount about his relationship with Suki Waterhouse, in that he doesn’t want to share anything.



“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Unfortunately, strangers badgering me about my relationships is not a phenomenon I can relate to. While I do pity celebrities for their lack of privacy, my sympathy only goes so far—the privilege of anonymously holding hands with someone while we walk to CVS for toilet paper probably isn’t the joy Pattinson thinks it is. If he really wants to hold someone’s hand, can’t he just do it while they traverse the grounds of their palatial estates? Pretend the topiaries are cashiers! Trim the topiaries specifically to look like cashiers!

The Sunday Times via Hollywood Life

J. Lo estimates she’s been interviewed “ten thousand hundred million gajillion times” over the course of her life; of those interviews, she’s probably been asked the same five or six questions. To break up the tedium, she decided to let her kids, twins Emme and Max, ask her whatever they want.



I feel like they must already know the answers to most of these, but kudos to them for daring to bring up the “Am I your favorite?” query in a public forum. (J. Lo insists she doesn’t have a favorite, but let’s be honest...it’s Emme.)

