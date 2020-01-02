Robert Durst Confirms He Wrote Anonymous 'Cadaver' Letter

Image : Getty

Robert Durst, the real estate tycoon who is soon expected to stand trial for the 1982 murder of his friend Susan Berman, admitted in court documents that it was he who wrote the notorious tip-off letter letting authorities know where Berman’s body was.



CNN reports that in a recent Los Angeles court filing, Durst’s lawyers confirm that he did write the tip-off letter which was prominently featured in the HBO series The Jinx. In 2000 an anonymous letter was mailed to the Beverly Hills police department with an address and the word “cadaver,” which led police to Berman’s body. In the show the handwriting on the anonymous letter is discovered to mirror Durst’s, particularly in the similar incorrect spellings of the word “Beverley Hills.” After Durst is confronted with the similarities on the show, he says “I killed them all” on a hot mic.

Durst’s lawyers believe doesn’t change anything. “This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he does not know who did,” they told CNN. Previously, Durst was acquitted in 2003 of murdering his neighbor Morris Black after shooting him in self-defense and then dismembering his body “in a panic.” Durst’s wife Kathleen McCormack Durst also went missing in 1982, who was declared legally dead in 2017. Her body has never been found.