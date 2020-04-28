Rob Lowe Says Baby Tom Cruise Hated Sharing a Room With Him One Time

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

I am absolutely here for any and all celebrity goss from the early 1980s, a perfect time in which Francis Ford Coppola had not yet cursed us with The Godfather Part III and the image of Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah’s couch was still several decades away. So, it is with great pleasure that I present you with news of a dudefight between Cruise and Rob Lowe, the latter of whom says the former pitched a massive fit over having to share a room while auditioning for The Outsiders.

According to Page Six, Lowe told the whole (very funny) story on Dax Shepard’s podcast. During the final round of auditions, Cruise, Emilio Estevez, and C. Thomas Howell all flew from Los Angeles to New York, where they were put up in a hotel.

“[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic,” Lowe said. Apparently Lowe thought it was funny, though Cruise was not exactly a star at the time.

“ To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history,” he said. “And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in ‘Endless Love’ and like a seventh lede in ‘Taps’ could have that kind of like wherewithal.”

Not that it’s surprising even a not-famous Tom Cruise had that kind of big diva energy, but it is amusing to think of him jumping on the bed at the Plaza, screaming at Lowe to sleep on the floor. [Page Six]

I do not have a Nintendo S witch, tragically, and so I am not all that familiar with “Animal Crossing,” a game that, from an observer’s perspective, is about visiting your friends’ islands, turnips, and capitalism. But everybody’s into it‚ including Queer Eye home design genius Bobby Berk, who is using Twitter to critique other people’s “Animal Crossing” houses.

Do we as a society need this? Probably not. Do we have this? Yes. Is that fine? Also yes, probably. Berk, as you well know, can remake an entire home from top-to-bottom in the amount of time it takes Antoni Porowski to slice a single avocado. I would take “Animal Crossing” design tips from him any time, provided someone gives me $300 to buy a Switch. Email in bio!!! [The Hollywood Reporter]

