Production on Riverdale has temporarily been halted following the death of Luke Perry, who died Monday morning from a stroke. He was 52.



Executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater wrote in a statement to People that the cast and crew were “deeply saddened” by the death of the actor, who played Archie’s dad.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Friends and fans of Perry’s lamented his passing on Twitter and Instagram, with many of his fellow 90210 cast members remembering him as a uniquely kind and generous person. In a series of tweets, Emma Caulfield recalled how Perry made her feel at home on the set, adding that “in a time where the #metoo movement has cast a deserved light on the bad men who have mistreated women in Hollywood and elsewhere, let it be remembered that Luke was a real man- kind, supportive, open hearted vulnerable, strong, and fair.”

The video for “Like a Prayer” was released 30 freaking years ago, an occasion Madonna memorialized on Instagram. Does she have alerts set for all of her video release anniversaries, or only the ones that really pissed off the pope?



Madonna wrote in the caption that the video “caused so much controversy because I kissed a black saint and danced in front of burning crosses! I also made a commercial with PEPSI that was banned because my video was seen as inappropriate. 🔥🔥🔥Happy Birthday to Me and Controversy!”

It feels rude to point out that Madonna’s birthday is in August and that Controversy was probably born even before the late ‘80s, but it’s her special day and I don’t want to ruin it.

