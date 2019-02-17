Image: via AP

I am devastated to announce the demise of Diddy’s wax figure, which once lived vivaciously at the Manhattan Madam Tussauds. Cause of death: beheading. Regrettably, the murderer is still at large.

The New York Post reports that the wax figure was vandalized shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, when a man in his 20s or 30s pushed the figure over, causing its wax “head to come loose from” its wax torso, per police. The man reportedly fled the scene before anyone could find Wax Diddy’s mangled wax body. The perpetrator’s motive is unclear.

Though the incident likely caused about $300,000 worth of damage, not to mention the tragic loss, however temporary, of such an important piece of tourist trap history.

Diddy has yet to comment on the destruction of his wax counterpart.

Coincidentally, the original Madam Tussauds was the creation of one Marie Tussaud, a French artist whose CV included casting wax heads of people who were guillotined during the French revolution! History repeats itself, again and again and again.