The coronavirus pandemic has kneecapped much of media, and now, it’s time to pour one out for E! News, which spanned three decades of celebrity gossip before succumbing to death by budget cuts today. Pop of the Morning and In the Room have also been canceled.



Variety reports that it was just last year that E! announced it was expanding its entertainment programming, and planned to add a studio in New York and increase its daily coverage. Now, future in-studio productions will be returning to the west coast, not unlike an adult child moving back in with their parents after getting laid off.

NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company, said that it was looking to “streamline its programming and restructure internally to create more efficiencies.” This streamlining means that layoffs will be made, and while it’s unclear how many jobs will be lost , a source told Variety that the company is trying to find new roles for some staffers elsewhere in the network.

E! News and Pop of the Morning were both hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. In announcing her departure, Vazquez quoted Revelation in an Instagram post , which feels correct:

RIP, E! News, and thanks for the gossip. Sorry this pandemic has destroyed everything!