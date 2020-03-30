Rihanna Wants a Bunch of Babies

Image : Getty

Like the rest of us, Rihanna is getting up in age, and starting to think about her longterm plan. (Or maybe she’s being forced to think about her longterm plan because an interviewer at British Vogue asked her about it for the May cover story, and she had to come with with something ):



When I ask her where she sees herself in 10 years, she says, in a distinctively Bajan tone of disbelief, “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient.” She playfully ignores my outrage (I’m almost 40 myself) at this idea. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

Would she dare do it...alone?

“Hell, yeah,” comes the unequivocal response. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

While I normally don’t get the hype around kids (why are they always wet! ?), I have high hopes that Rihanna’s are going to emerge wearing designer sunglasses and swilling breast milk from a diamond-encrusted chalice. Finally, something to look forward to. [Vogue]

“We find out that he’s involved with all this stuff, and actually I stopped going. I’m righteous. I don’t harm tigers...Do I put donations to zoos to help these tigers out? I do...Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers.”

- Shaquille O’Neal, on how he does not support Joe Exotic, but also just a good quote to print out and put in your wallet to replace the money you’re no longer making! [Yahoo Sports]

