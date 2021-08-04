Abandon hope all ye who have been waiting for Rihanna to drop a ninth studio album. Because while we have been hoping and praying that Riri would make more music, she has chosen instead, for the time being, to simply make a fuck ton of money. This is fine but I can’t blast cash from the soundbar in my apartment. The money people at Forbes estimate that Rihanna’s net worth is now sitting at a cushy $1.7 billion, with nearly all of it coming from the value of Fenty Beauty.

While this is a huge milestone for Rihanna, it is also a unifying moment for her Navy, each of whom should take a moment to pat themselves on the back. For every foundation bottle purchased, every Flyliner tested, every Mattemoiselle swatched, the Navy has contributed to the myth, the legend, and the money of their fearless leader and brought her into the land of billionaires.

It’s almost as if people were waiting their entire lives for a makeup brand to actually give a shit about color ranges being inclusive and, as such, spent their money to ensure that brand’s longevity. Crazy how that works, isn’t it?

But seriously, R9 when?