Rihanna Did in Fact Turn Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

It’s football season again, the time of year when the Eagles fans (everyone in Philadelphia) get drunk and spend their Sundays tumbling around the streets while I cower in terror in my apartment. But it also reminds me that it’s almost time for the Super Ball (is that right?), which Rihanna declined to perform at last year out of respect for Colin Kaepernick.



In her expansive cover story for Vogue, the singer confirmed that she wasn’t about to work with the NFL after Kaepernick went un signed:

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

As you may know, the nation had to settle for Maroon 5, which is precisely what we as a country deserved. [Vogue]

Lauren Conrad had a baby. He’s very small and possibly made of paint.

