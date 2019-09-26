RHOP's Monique Samuels Explains How to Show Receipts Without Being a Messy Bitch

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s new video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is too petty.

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels is the queen of receipts. Just ask her castmate Candiace. But when’s the best time to pull out a receipt? How does one react to being the recipient of a receipt, mid-conflict. When dealing with a receipt offender, Monique advises, “You better make sure every conversation you have is always what you want to be repeated.”

In the video above, she explains when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.