Retail Workers Are Leaving Their Jobs En Masse Because They're Over Being Treated Like Crap

Retail workers are leading a mass exodus from the workforce driven by low wages, paltry benefits, and overall shitty work conditions.
According to the Washington Post, some 649,000 retail workers left their jobs in April, making retail the sector to see the biggest losses.
Popular conservative narratives about so-called worker shortages in the wake of the pandemic have framed the issue around Americans’ supposed unwillingness to work after receiving unemployment insurance or stimulus checks. (Or both.) But retail workers tell the Post that they left their jobs—which they stuck out for the last year-plus of the pandemic—for reasons like “longer hours, understaffed stores, unruly customers and even pay cuts.”
And of course they’re still working—they just found jobs that treat them better. The Post reports:
Some are finding less stressful positions at insurance agencies, marijuana dispensaries, banks and local governments, where their customer service skills are rewarded with higher wages and better benefits. Others are going back to school to learn new trades, or waiting until they are able to secure reliable child care.
The pandemic was a time when many people reevaluated their careers and thought about their relationship to work more broadly. Some of these small epiphanies were not entirely new: Even before covid many of us had begun to question the idea that we should devote ourselves entirely to work and seek to find meaning in our lives through it. But it wasn’t until recently that more people were able to act on those awakenings. As the pandemic has begun to recede, Americans looking to eat, drink, shop, and generally revel are overwhelming understaffed businesses, which has increased the demand for workers. This simple dynamic means workers have more power than ever to decide where they work, and under what conditions.
It’s more than understandable that retail workers in particular would want to seize that power. During the peak of the pandemic they were considered “essential workers,” yet their employers continued to treat them as disposable.
“To be getting paid $10 an hour in the middle of a nationwide crisis, it just left a sour taste,” Chris Overland, a 25-year-old who went from selling electronics at a chain store to working in construction, told the outlet. “Now I’m doing more physical labor, but it’s better pay and I’m having a lot more fun without the stresses of retail. It feels better, mentally.”
As with any industry struggling to figure out how to attract new employees, the solution to the retail sector’s problem isn’t especially mysterious: It simply requires paying people a living wage.
DISCUSSION
Until companies and managers start protecting their employees, and ditch the inaccurate and outdated model of “The customer is always right,” this is just the beginning. The years I spent working retail included being screamed at almost daily by people because Oprah’s latest promoted book had sold out within five minutes of the start of the show that day, or told that their children had every right to completely destroy shelves of displayed books because “They’re just kids and it’s your job to clean it up,” not to mention the gross guys that thought “good customer service” = me hitting on them, and would get my name from my tag and “visit” me at the store regularly. Then there was the old lady who got aggressively angry because I hadn’t had a bathroom break in five straight hours on the register during the holidays, and had to run for it when it was her turn. It didn’t matter that she was rung up within seconds of that, and was already checked out by the time I got back less than three minutes later, she still had to stay and wait for me so she could scream at me about how “offended” she was that I left when it was HER turn. And let’s not forget the charmer who bought a stack of romance novels, and was deeply offended when I pointed out the rainy weather, and said “It’s a great day to just curl up in front of the fire with some hot chocolate and light, fun reading.” She decided that was me “judging” her and wrote letters to my boss and to corporate about how I had “insulted her” and told her that romance novels were stupid and said “Yeah, go shove some chocolate in your face” and didn’t I know that romance novels count for the majority of sales- Lady? I READ ROMANCE NOVELS TOO. (In fact, I now write them as well.) Get over yourself, no one was insulting you or your reading, and you almost cost me a desperately-needed job. Luckily, my boss actually DID stand up for me and knew I’d never say anything insulting to a customer, because I was so very nice and polite.
To hell with retail.