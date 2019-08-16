Photo: Getty

If a reality television star almost hooks up with an actually famous person in the club—and Page Six didn’t report it—did it even happen? The Hills: New Beginnings starlet Whitney Port tackled this existential conundrum this week on her podcast “With Whit” when her guest, Harper’s Bazaar entertainment director Andrea Cutter, revealed that Port had almost hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2009. As Cutter claims, she saw Port “in the corner talking to him.” The lifestyle influencer eventually got her hands on his phone number and the pair kept in contact for six months. As you’d expect, they eventually reunited in Los Angeles:



“I saw him at the Roosevelt Hotel. He invited me out to Teddy’s and he invited me back over to his house, and I said, ‘No.’ I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn’t want to be with him alone. I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it’s really one of my bigger regrets in life.”

Having taken one algebra class, I feel comfortable that my math skills can pinpoint the specifics of this timeline. First, we factor in Port’s March 4 birthday... and divide it by DiCaprio’s age limit of 25... and subtract that from DiCaprio’s age. As suspected—my calculations all but confirm this! And if we assume that DiCaprio’s invitation was extended to a 24-year-old, this alleged hookup could have anywhere between September 2009 and February 2010. [Page Six]



Suits might have lost Meghan Markle, but it will never stop reminding its audience of that! In a new episode, her character’s husband reveals what both have been up to since their characters got hitched and moved to Seattle.

I don’t mean to be rude—but does anyone actually move to Seattle, ever? Unlikely! However, the Suits Extended Universe has also featured a royal wedding between a former Deal or No Deal suitcase holder and an English prince. Stranger things have happened! [BBC]



If you’ve spent your whole life waiting for Chace Crawford to sexily pose with dolphins in a skintight bodysuit as part of a promotional calendar for Amazon’s original series The Boys—you’re welcome! [Page Six]

Photo: Amazon