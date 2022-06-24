The Supreme Court has accomplished what everyone terrified of a Donald Trump presidency was afraid they would accomplish: They have fully overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping women and birthing people of the reproductive rights we’ve held for 50 years.

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement following the ruling.

Nearly two-thirds of the population consistently responds in polls that they support abortion rights and wanted to see Roe upheld. Republicans represent the minority of us, and they are forcing their will on everyone. Women will be prosecuted for their pregnancy outcomes. Rape survivors will be forced to carry their assailants’s fetuses to term. People will die from pregnancy complications. We’re entering a very ugly period of history, and a lot of people are going to suffer.

Yet Republican politicians—many of whom assured us this was never going to happen and called us “hysterical” for sounding the alarm on Roe—are downright gleeful about having successfully turned their country into the dystopian patriarchal hellscape they’ve been praying for all along.

Here’s what the cartoon villains running the country are saying.