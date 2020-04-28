Reporter Almost Got Away With Skipping Pants On Good Morning America

Screenshot : ABC

During this time of covid-19 induced home quarantine and social distancing, hopping on a video chat to talk to co-workers, friends, and family is a regular occurrence, while the need to look presentable has petered out– a potentially disastrous combination. I, for one, have had many a pantless zoom call or during a video chat with my therapist. But the key to succeeding in such a risky, lazy venture is to always make sure the camera is angled in such a way that your bits won’t be on display to your shady co-workers or your poor grandma. On Tuesday, ABC’s Will Reaves didn’t get the memo.

After finishing up a Good Morning America segment about drones delivering medicine to patients, Reaves was seen sitting in a study wearing a collared shirt and suit jacket on top and very little below. Reaves’ pale white thigh was peaking out from what appeared to be a pair of boxer briefs. But when his pantsless appearance made the rounds on Twitter, Reaves insisted that he wasn’t reporting the news in his undies, but rather plain ol’ shorts!

On Tuesday afternoon, Reaves tweeted a Notes app statement, a move usually reserved for celebrities apologizing for saying something offensive. In it, he mostly owns up to the fact that his wardrobe choice was not the most morning news friendly:

Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.

Despite the embarrassing moment, I’m team Reaves on this one. As someone who struggles to look anywhere close to presentable during this indefinite period of working from home, the idea of getting dressed from head to toe in business professional attire sounds like a pain in the ass. And let’s be real: If the camera was angled just a little higher, he would have gotten away with it and we’d be none the wiser.

This is less a cautionary tale against forgoing pants during video calls and more of a helpful warning to make sure that you don’t get caught doing it. So skip pants, but please, know your angles.