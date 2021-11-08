Former dentist and man with strange haircut, Congressman Paul Gosar, posted a concerning video to Twitter on Sunday in the style of Japanese manga series Attack on Titan. “Any anime fans out there?” he wrote in the caption. The video begins with “Rep. Paul Gosar” printed below Japanese text th at reads “attack of immigrants, ” and goes on to feature a cartoon version of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging swords at President Biden.



Other far-right lawmakers, including the unhinged Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, appear as heroes in the clip. The deranged video, while seeming to violate Twitter’s guidelines, is still up (as of this post being published), had racked up 1 million views by Monday morning, and prompted a heated response from Dems:

Ocasio-Cortez, who was on her way to Glasgow for COP26, responded to the video via tweet: “Fun Monday!”

She added, quite epically , that this “fragile” man is “a collection of wet toothpicks ”:

Gosar is quote a character who’s become notorious for “creativity” gone awry . In March 2020, he incited a meme after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 by tweeting the following, from quarantine :



The violent scene is from the 2018 movie The Great Battle. The words were his own— until amused tweeters decided to put their own spin on it:

Other oddities supporting the “collection of wet toothpicks” theory behind this man:

-His six siblings publicly endorsed his Democratic opponent in the midterms elections in videos in 2018, citing his increasingly extremist views on immigration, white supremacists, and healthcare. He responded that his siblings were all “liberal Democrats who hate Donald Trump.”

-He t weeted a photoshopped image of Obama meeting then-Iranian President Houssan Rouhani with the caption: ““The world is a better place without these guys in power.” The meeting never happened in real life.

-He skipped a vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill to give the keynote speech at a white nationalist conference hosted by the far-right lunatic Nick Fuentes, who was permanently banned from YouTube in 2020 for violating their hate speech policy.

@jack, so what’s taking so long?