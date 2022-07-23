Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.), who’s currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking and the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl, told teenagers at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa on Saturday that women who advocate for abortion rights are, basically, too ugly to need them.

“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” Gaetz told the group of young Republicans and budding extremists, seemingly very proud of his stand-up routine. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

The cartoonishly misogynist statement certainly sounds like something that would be shocking to hear directly out of the mouth a member of Congress—especially considering the overwhelming support for abortion rights in this country and the fact that a 10-year-old rape victim was recently denied a legal abortion in her own state. But calling women unattractive is kind of Gaetz’s go-to schtick: “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” he wrote in a bizarre tweet in May after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked.

I really don’t take anything Gaetz says to heart—I think it’s impossible for an overgrown frat boy dweeb to offend me at this point. It’s just kinda hard to wrap my head around the fact that this dead ringer for Ace Ventura, who may go to prison because he idiotically paid for underage sex on Venmo without toggling the “private” button (he really can’t even do crimes right), lacks self-awareness to such a stunning extent that he chooses to publicly bloviate about the majority of women in this country being too ugly to bang, as women are literally bleeding out on hospital tables and being forced to carry and deliver dead fetuses. It’s even harder to understand how people vote for him.

I’m starting to think Florida is not sending us their best.