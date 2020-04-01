A Supposedly Feminist Website
Regal Cat Selflessly Allows Jennifer Garner to Accompany Him on a Walk

Lauren Evans
Image: Getty

Look at Jennifer Garner’s cat being toted around in a baby stroller like a furry Russian prince. Look at him assess the wellbeing of his kingdom while his serfs ferry him about. “Is the temperature agreeable, my lord?” his preferred handmaiden, Seraphina, inquires gently. “Do you desire your overcoat?”  

Illustration for article titled Regal Cat Selflessly Allows Jennifer Garner to Accompany Him on a Walk
Image: Backgrid
The cat ignores her, taking in the fragrant Brentwood air. Behind him, he can hear the labored breaths of the golden retriever, Birdie—the only disturbance to an otherwise splendid quarantine walk. He will have the mongrel killed later, he thinks. But not yet. Not...yet. [Celebitchy]

Soda the Boxer is delivering wine in Maryland. ADORABLE. But...

...I don’t want to be a huge buzzkill, but a bottle of wine is 2.65 pounds, meaning that Soda is carrying more than five pounds of wine to each customer. That’s a pretty heavy load! I hope he’s demanding hazard pay.

  • Prince Harry will have to deal with the U.S. immigration process, welcome. [Page Six]
  • Justin Bieber canceled his tour. [Pitchfork]
  • Leighton Meester is pregs. [Us Weekly]
