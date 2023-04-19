Rebekah Vardy Trademarks 'Wagatha Christie'.........to Pay Her Legal Bills?

Noted WAG (wives and girlfriends of United Kingdom soccer players) Rebekah Vardy is back again. I’m sending praises to the corpse of Queen Elizabeth II that it isn’t another court case. Instead Vardy.……….trademarked Wagatha Christie®.



The term Wagatha Christie® first entered our collective culture consciousness when Vardy sued Coleen Rooney (WAG to footballer Wayne Rooney) for accused her of leaking stories from Rooney’s personal Instagram to the Sun, a notorious British tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Last year, a High Court judge in London ruled that Rooney did not libel Vardy in her Instagram story. The judge even called Rooney’s allegations “substantially true,” which must have felt like a legal KO to Vardy.

As a result of the ruling, Vardy was reportedly responsible for 90 percent of Rooney’s legal fees for the three-year fiasco. BBC reported that the sum could be as high as £1.5 million.

Even though I’d wager Rooney, married to a very rich and very well known footballer, probably has more money than Vardy, rules are rules! Which is where Wagatha Christie® comes in. Vardy applied for the trademark in the United Kingdom in August, and it was officially added to the roster on Friday, per BBC. She is allowed to use it on “everything from broadcasting to beauty lotions, as well as stationary, jewelery and fashion design,” BBC reported.

This means if you want to sell humorous merchandise about Wagatha Christie®, you have to go through Vardy first. Maybe she’ll be able to chip away at those legal bills.

Personally, I will buy anything Wagatha Christie® that somehow manages to incorporate the funniest part of the trial: a phone falling into the North Sea to avoid turning over WhatsApp communications. But that’s a big complicated, so maybe I’ll settle for a pen.

