Country singer and iconic sitcom mom Reba McEntire was touring a building in Atoka, Oklahoma on Tuesday when a stairwell collapsed trapping her on the second floor. According to CNN, there were several people in the building at the time, including the Emergency Management Director for Atoka, who was touring the building with McEntire. The stairwell connecting the second and third floors collapsed, crashing down onto another stairwell blocking the normal exit routes.
McEntire and the director were rescued from a second-story window by the local fire department, and there were no serious injuries reported. The universe is grateful that Reba lives to see another day.
- Jojo Siwa celebrates four different anniversaries with her girlfriend Ky. Bless both their hearts for even remembering that many dates. [People]
- The sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed. [TMZ]
- The internet is reminding Julianne Hough of that time she chose to wear blackface. [TMZ]
- Octavia Spencer apologized to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for the very smart advice she gave regarding a prenup. [TMZ]
- CBS has seen the error of its ways, sort of, and will not be creating The Activist competition series. Instead, the show will now be a documentary special which is only a slight improvement. [People]
- Besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are together once again for a Halloween special. [People]
- Harry and Meghan are icons according to Time Magazine. The queen must be absolutely thrilled. [People]
- New bachelor alert! [Cosmopolitan]
- The cast for the Proud Family revival is absolutely incredible. [Vulture]
- Elton John is rescheduling his tour after a bad fall. [The Guardian]
- Renee Zellwegger and Ant Anstead are now Instagram official! [E!]
- North West is entering her goth phase according to her mother. [E!]
- Clap if you heard Wendy Williams tested positive for covid-19. [Vulture]
- Lil Nas X is so fucking good at the internet I can’t even stand it. [Twitter]
DISCUSSION
Octavia is not wrong but its also not her place either to say anything.
Harry looks like Meghan’s hairstylist showing off his work on the main cover page haha. So awkward. They have way better photos together than that mess.