Country singer and iconic sitcom mom Reba McEntire was touring a building in Atoka, Oklahoma on Tuesday when a stairwell collapsed trapping her on the second floor. According to CNN, there were several people in the building at the time, including the Emergency Management Director for Atoka, who was touring the building with McEntire . The stairwell connecting the second and third floors collapsed, crashing down onto another stairwell blocking the normal exit routes.

Advertisement

McEntire and the director were rescued from a second-story window by the local fire department, and there were no serious injuries reported. The universe is grateful that Reba lives to see another day.