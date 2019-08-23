Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is undergoing another round of cancer treatments, NBC reports, and for the love of god and country I’m gonna need her to keep trooping through it. The Supreme Court released a statement that she has received radiation for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, discovered July 31 at Sloan-Kittering Cancer Center in New York.



This latest scare follows surgery last December for lung cancer, from which she recovered, and it seems one more tumor isn’t going to keep her from doing her job protecting us from the coterie of fucked-up party bros and sniveling gollums she calls some of her colleagues:

In the statement, the court said that there was “no evidence of disease” anywhere else in her body. “The Justice tolerated treatment well,” the court said. “The tumor was treated definitively” and “no further treatment is needed at this time,” it added.

Ginsburg had colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, but she is also notoriously active and healthy, out here deadlifting at 86 and pulling moves that people half her age struggle through (a lot of people have struggled through them). And since she’s one of the declining number of justices we have on the highest court who protect basic abortion rights and anti-discrimination laws, once again I find myself holding fast to the knowledge that she’s still healthy enough to get past another setback, and praying she doesn’t get fed up with some of the dickheads she works with before Trump can swipe another spot on the Supreme Court. GET WELL SOON, RBG, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.