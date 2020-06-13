A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoReal Housewives Power Rankings

Real-Life Eloise Finds Her Fairy Tale

Jennifer Perry
 and Joel Kahn
Filed to:real housewives of new york
real housewives of new yorkrhony
Save

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

This week, Leah gives us the least—after weeks of doing the most—while Ramona refuses to let footage alter her version of the truth. We learn Tinsley is on-again with her off-again, on-again coupon king and everyone seems to be happy for her except Dorinda.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

I Don't Know What to Do With Good White People

The Mystery of Melania—Revealed!

Sharon Stone Says Being Struck By Lightning Is 'Like, Woah!'

Betsy DeVos Continues to Be Extremely Committed to Being an Evil Monster

Latest on Jezebel

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement