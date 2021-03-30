Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Has Been Indicted for Fraud in Utah

Screenshot : Instagram

Of all the Salt Lake City Housewives who could have potentially been sued or indicted for a crime, Jen Shah was fourth on my list. However, according to Ben Winslow, a Utah-based reporter, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith—fans of the show might remember him as Stu Chainz—have both been indicted by a federal grand jury on “telemarketing/wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Shah and Smith have been arrested and are set to appear before a court in their home state of Utah Tuesday afternoon. The two are accused of working together to sell “lead lists” to other “members of their scheme to repeatedly scam ” and if convicted could face a maximum sentence of up to 50 years. Shah and Smith allegedly defrauded hundreds of people out of their money and as the statement from the Justice Department outlines, boasted about their wealth and success on national television.

On the show, Shah was a typical cookie-cutter housewife. A wealthy woman with seemingly no job but a slew of assistants around her to help her get her work done. The work in question was never filmed but a few scenes showed Shah sitting in an office planning events and parties with Smith. Fans questioned how Shah could be so wealthy when her husband was an assistant football coach at a college and she apparently didn’t come from money herself. We perhaps have some sort of answer!