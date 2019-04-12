Dognapped! R&B singer Ray J recirculated an Instagram post his wife Princess Love shared last week announcing that their beloved 3-year-old, three-and-a-half pound Maltese named Boogotti had gone missing. “Hey everybody! I’m out of town and my dog BOOGOTTI is missing!” the caption read, “If you’re in Woodland Hills, CA and found my dog, seen him or have any info PLEASE DM me! Please REPOST.”



On Thursday, Ray J told TMZ that the dog was definitely stolen. “I got some new information on my dog. My dog was lost, but now somebody has taken my dog and put him in a car and drove off,” he told the tabloid:

“My dog went from being lost, to being stolen to kidnapped — or whatever you call it. [Boogotti] was taken in a Dodge Charger it was like a young white kid around 19 or 20. If that kid is listening please be a hero and bring my dog back. If anybody knows about pets, it’s just like having a kid. It’s a part of the family and we’re just really worried about him… he’s out in the streets by himself. Whatever it is, just please bring the dog back and we will give you whatever you need.”

He and his wife have set up a reward for $20,000 for Boogotti’s safe return. If you have him: give him back, what is wrong with you!

This is a very rude headline, but I guess if you’re totally, truly in love, you can get away with saying stuff like it? According to People, while speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra said she didn’t actually think she was going to marry Nick Jonas:



“I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ.’ He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

She also described a night out with friends in which she said she had to leave because she had a meeting not-so-secretly hoping he’d ask her to cancel? Is this heterosexual courtship?:

“Finally he took me aside and he’s like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back. He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mind blowing for me.”

Okay? Whatever, I still ship it.

[People]