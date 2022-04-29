Ray J, rapper and noted co-star of Kim Kardashian’s 2003 sex tape, is disputing recent claims made by Kim in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. According to Kim, her ex has been sitting on unreleased footage of their sex tape, which was first shared with the public in 2007. She expressed in the show’s premiere episode that she’s fearful this unreleased footage could be made public, and her four young kids could be exposed to it.



In this week’s episode, Kim cries in an emotional scene as she claims ex-husband Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve a drive of the rumored footage in question, and then immediately flew back to New York to give it to her. The events of the episode notably take place just before Kim’s Saturday Night Live! debut last October.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” Kim said. “I wanna shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me.” She added that West’s action meant “a lot to me.”

On Thursday, Ray J appeared to respond to Kim’s claims in the episode by commenting on a clip of the scene that was posted to Instagram by gossip account Hollywood Unlocked. In his comment, seen below, Ray J says: “All of this is a lie smh - Can’t let them do this anymore - so untrue.”

Representatives for Ray J did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment.



So, what is the truth??? Since the premiere of The Kardashians earlier this month, Kim’s anxieties about unreleased footage of the tape being released without her consent have been a focal point of the new reality show. As anyone with internet access and/or a television knows, in the nearly 15 years since the tape was first made public, Kim has gone on to do a whole hell of a lot. She’s gotten married and divorced twice, had four kids, launched multiple brands, and is now particularly concerned about her kids being exposed to round two of her sex tape. She’s also expressed that she’s stressed about the potentially difficult conversations another sex tape scandal would require her to have with her children. There’s certainly something to be said about how a woman can literally be a billionaire with all the privilege in the world, and still have to be afraid of being sexually victimized and shamed.

As seen in the show, Kim’s family members we re touched by West’s bold gesture, as he allegedly obtains the remaining footage for Kim shortly before her SNL episode. “I just traveled to get something for Kim,” he tells Kris. Kris then says she’s thankful for “the unbelievable way [West] does things, and the ability to get something done.”

Notably, m onths before all of this controversy playing out on the show , West publicly discussed the unreleased footage in a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” West said during the interview. He claimed that upon giving the laptop to Kardashian, she cried, “because it represents how much she’s been used, and how “people just saw her as a commodity.” At the time, a spokesperson for Kim said in a statement: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

At the time, West’s claims raised many eyebrows , but now, The Kardashians suggests everything he divulged in the interview was legit . Still, there remains confusion about what may or may not have gone down between West and Ray J, and what exactly was on the laptop.

In this week’s episode, Kim reiterates the stateme nt her spokesperson made earlier this year and said there was “nothing” sexual in the unreleased footage from the tape. She and her family are relieved nonetheless, as they’ll supposedly be spared the tremendous media circus that would have ensued, had it been released—a media circus that, incidentally, this storyline of The Kardashians seems to be causing. Between the panic and frenzy unfolding on the show, and now, Ray J’s claims that the entire storyline is “a lie,” it seems that the saga of the Kim-Ray J sex tape may never end.