Rachael Ray Is Safe!

Rachael Ray and her family are safe after escaping a sudden fire Sunday night at their home in Lake Luzerne, New York, ABC10 reports. Warren County Sherriff responded to a call about a “major house fire” after 7:30 p.m . Its immediate cause is unknown, but local investigators do not believe foul play was involved.



Worse, it appears the chef and her family were at home when the fire broke out, though they escaped unscathed . Representatives for Ray told ABC10: “Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Earlier in the day, Ray had posted to Instagram a party tray she’d made for husband John Cusimano, for a “golf day” and his “first friend outing in months.”

Ra y has also been producing her cooking shows, Rachael Ray Show and Rachael Ray Cooking Camp, from her home in Lake Luzerne. This story is developing. [ABC10]

After being pregnant for what feels like 400 years and some change, Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth. Entertainment Tonight reports that it is currently unknown when the child arrived, but husband Chris Pratt was spotted by photographers buying the new baby “a little gift” at a market in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. So... sometime before then!

Good for them, of course, and congratulations on offering up another heir to the Schwarzenegger Family of Famous Offspring. It’s weird, though, because this story feels like a relic of the “before times.” Amid the pandemic, I’ve lost the plot a bit with these two. Are they still going to that homophobic megachurch? Is Pratt still prattling on about representation for white action stars, or his weird diet? Who knows! [ET]

Legendary creative genius Azealia Banks has addressed outlets that “routinely exclude me from the protect black women narratives,” after she shared her battle with depression and isolation amid the pandemic over the weekend. On Sunday, she shared a series of videos, asking: “What is this obsession you bitches have with my despair?” She also wrote: “I’m fine, better than I was before. 🧜🏾‍♀️💙”

It’s absolutely nuts to me that Normani’s “Motivation” was just a one-off single, instead of a prelude to the most successful pop album of the new decade. She could have it all so easily, if her team just got it together! Anyway, this clip made me smile.



Speaking of, Viola Davis wants to be in “WAP” too. Put her on the remix!

“Beep beep! Excuse me, ma’am? I’m just trying to drive. Really, I just need to get around your car. Beep beep! Do you hear me? There are a line of people behind you!”

Imagine if they rebooted Wizards of Waverly Place but made it like Riverdale instead. Just thinking out loud! Who knows. Weirder things have happened.

