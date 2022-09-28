R. Kelly, who has been found guilty of myriad sex crimes this year, was ordered to pay at least $300,000 in restitution—compensation paid to a victim by the perpetrator of a criminal offense—to two of his survivors by a federal judge.

During a hearing in Brooklyn, New York, a judge determined that “Jane” should receive $300,000 for treatment to care for herpes, and to access psychological care as a result of the trauma she incurred from Kelly. Another survivor, “Stephanie,” was ordered to receive similar compensation, though an exact sum has yet to be decided.

The ruling comes just two weeks after the sex offender was convicted of three out of four child pornography counts and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he was convicted on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering in a federal trial in Brooklyn, which included the crimes against Stephanie and Jane.



According to New York state law, “Anyone who has been the victim of a criminal offense and has suffered injuries, economic losses or damages” is empowered to seek restitution and it can arrive in the form of medical and counseling expenses, loss of earnings, property expenses, insurance deductible and the like. Thus, it comes as no surprise that two of Kelly’s survivors have successfully been awarded compensation.

However, since 2019, Kelly has made it known—in countless court filings and via song— that he’s not exactly flush with cash. In March 2019, he was jailed for failing to pay child support: $161,663 in overdue payments, to be exact. Though his current financial situation is unclear, given he’s had to maintain legal representation for the better part of the last decade, it’s not difficult to imagine that Kelly won’t be able to offer much to these women. And because few people appear eager to use any of Kelly’s songs, royalties don’t seem a viable option either.