R. Kelly will be arraigned on racketeering in federal court in New York next month, according to reports, adding to his unending (and long overdue) list of legal woes.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Kelly is set for an August 2 hearing in Brooklyn. Earlier this month, Kelly was indicted in Chicago on racketeering charges that alleged he conspired to sexually abuse young women and girls—the 13-count federal jury indictment claimed he recruited minors at concerts so he could groom them, indoctrinate them into his alleged “sex cult,” and abuse them. He faces five separate, but similar racketeering charges in New York’s Eastern District.

Kelly is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where he is reportedly in solitary confinement and pretty happy about it. He’ll be back in court in Chicago on September 4.