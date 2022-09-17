Season 48 of Saturday Night Live returns to the small screen on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pete Davidson may be gone, but we believe the show can still be salvaged. Because the hosts have yet to be announced, let us take grace you with our wish list of who we’d most to see take the stage this round.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson, by her own words, is quite tired. She’s doing a lot—acting, producing, writing, showrunning, winning! But if she would want to stop by Studio 8H, I bet they would have her. Have you you ever seen her old stand-up clips??? She’s hilarious.
Keke Palmer
Saturday Night Live simply must invite Keke “Sorry to this Man” Palmer to the mainstage, if only just to say “sorry to this man” over and over in every skit.
Margot Robbie’s Barbie
Margot Robbie could appear as Barbie in a sketch, a la Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana sketch...but Barbie should host the whole damn thing! I can’t wait to see Barbie’s range.
Daniel Craig (But Only to Play a Murder Mystery)
Craig is the perfect man to host Saturday Night Live’s first murder mystery party. I’m thinking it will end up as a mash-up of a Brooklyn 99 Halloween heist episode and that episode of Frasier where they absolutely fail to produce an old-school radio play.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy
I’m only allowing this to happen if certain conditions are met: Bette Midler apologizes on camera for being such a transphobic weirdo, and all three women are constantly in costume. They don’t have to be in character all the time, but they should look witches trying to blend in.
Michaela Coel
Coel’s I May Destroy You is one of the best TV series ever written, but have watched Chewing Gum? Coel is hilarious. She should host SNL and also probably write it going forward.
Florence Pugh
Miss Flo has a number of projects to promote, and there are so many good jokes to be written about the Don’t Worry Darling press cycle. Throw us a bone, Florence!
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is a frequent flyer at Saturday Night Live. She has a new album coming up the month the show returns and is attempting acting again in Amsterdam. She’ll be an easy ratings draw, and she can perform some songs from Midnight!
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey, come on down!!!! We need a little Ariel in our lives. Halley and sister Chloe Bailey have show comedic chops while playing ridiculous track star twins on Grown-ish. Halle can even bring her sister for a few sketches. Let this girl spread her wings.
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
This pair was so good together in The Bear, no need for romantic undertones. Just two friends trying to save a restaurant. I think that dynamic would translate well to a sketch-show trying to stay relevant in 2022.
Daniel Radcliffe
The 48th season premieres just in time for the November premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It’s been 10 years since his last hosting gig; bring Radcliffe back! He’s come so far since Harry Potter!
