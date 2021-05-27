Quick Question: What Would Channing Tatum Look Like With Pete Davidson's Tattoos?

Hello and happy Thursday. Today, our brave colleagues over at Page Six photoshopped Pete Davidson’s tattoos off of his body for some reason I can’t quite comprehend, leaving the mildly attractive dirtbag to resemble nothing so much as a pasty soon-to-be-sunburnt lake guy. But it begged the question: Where would be a better place for Pete Davidson’s tattoos to go if they were removed from his corporeal being?
The answer, my god, obviously, was Channing Tatum. A Dionysian figure who, if anything, is a bit too hairless and squeaky looking—but a physically perfect specimen who if gifted the correct arrangement of body art could transform into the idealized scumbag of my dreams. He’ll build you a table, do a cute little dance, and fuck you on it. Please enjoy!
DISCUSSION
“Mildly attractive dirtbag” is objectively the best description ever for Pete Davidson’s physical charms, or at least the ones on display for the general public.
Angelina Jolie was allegedly told by her father that tattoos are bad for a movie actor’s career, because the extra time and money needed to cover them for shooting might be the difference between booking or losing a role. And, well, she’s Angelina Jolie, so it’s safe to say producers who want her are willing to pay more for the makeup. However, she’s arguably an A-list movie star, a woman who can open movies on her own. Petey is not really at that level, and, that is a LOT of ink.