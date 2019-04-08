Image: Netflix

Queer Eye fans have raised more than $90,000 for a Kansas woman who, after getting kicked out of her home at 16 for being a lesbian, had to drop out of college after she couldn’t pay off her debt.



The show highlighted the story of 23-year-old Jess Guilbeaux, who tried to put herself through the University of Kansas on her own dime before having to leave thanks to the crushing cost of receiving even a public education in this country. After seeing the episode, one supporter set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $100,000 for Guilbeaux to back to school. So far, $90,000 has been raised.

A college education should not cost so much that it requires crowd-funding! But congrats to Jess anyway!

