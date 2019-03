A few days after the Oscars, the iconic actor and musician Queen Latifah visited New York City as part of her new partnership with Cigna, in which she’s promoting a healthy lifestyle. True to form, though, we were a bit more interested in her cheats—she loves a Girl Scout Cookie, a woman of our own heart—and asked her to reflect on one of the most iconic Oscars moments of all time. Whether Thin Mints are the best, though—that’s debatable.