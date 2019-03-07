Image: Getty

For some reason, when the internet is already battle-scarred hellscape hotly contested every day by varying royal fandom factions, the monarchy has decided to get even deeper into social media: Queen Elizabeth II has made her first personal post on Instagram, at the royal family’s official account.

NBC News reported on the move:

Queen Elizabeth, 92, visited the Kensington museum to announce a new exhibition, called Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security, which explores Britain’s use of technology in national security “with world-changing consequences over the last 100 years,” according to the museum. “Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the queen wrote in her post, which had more than 20,000 “likes” just two hours after it went up.

Sure, it starts innocently enough. Next thing you know, Queen Elizabeth II will be talking up teatoxes and declining to appear in a documentary about some hideously botched music festival she accidentally got roped into promoting.

But of course, the royals already have more than their fair share of online drama—to the extent that just this week, the royal family released a set of social media community guidelines, presumably in an attempt to get angry randos worldwide to lay off Meghan Markle. “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities,” the press release said, adding that comments cannot “Contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence,” or “Be off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible,” for instance.

“We reserve the right to hide or delete comments made on our channels, as well as block users who do not follow these guidelines,” the press release added.

Good luck with that, you guys, and if you figure out how to soothe the roiling internet masses, please do let the rest of us know your moderation secrets.