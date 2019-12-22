Queen Elizabeth Goes to Church While Prince Philip Spends Second Day in the Hospital

Photo : Richard Pohle ( WPA Pool/Getty Images )

Queen Elizabeth went to church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham while 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh spent a second night at King Edward VII Hospital. Her daughter-in-law, Countess of Wessex Sophie, went to church with the 93-year-old monarch.

Prince Philip apparently “walked into the hospital unaided,” according to People’s anonymous royal source, but it’s unclear if he’ll be out in time for family Christmas celebrations. He’s been retired from public duties since August 2017.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Friday. [People]

The Bachelor alumnus Chris Soules opened up about the crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher in Aurora, Iowa. In 2017, Soules rear-ended a tractor that Mosher was driving; Mosher died as a result from his injuries and Soules was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

“There was a period after the accident that I didn’t want to get out of bed,” Soules told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on an episode of their podcast, “ Almost Famous” that dropped on Saturday. “ There was no hope left in life for me. I was severely, severely depressed and scared. There was nothing left to live for.”

As a part of a plea agreement, Soules agreed to a two-year suspended sentence and two years probation in August 2019.

“It’s something that I’ll never forget and I still struggle to move on from. It’s something I’ll think about forever. Every day. And will think about forever. I can’t say enough how much I could take that evening back. I think both parties involved wish that evening hadn’t occurred,” Soules said on the podcast. “ But life is about, not the tragedies that you’ve been through, it’s about what you do afterwards and how you move forward. All you can do is pray, work hard and focus on being a better person. That’s been my focus in the past two years and I will continue to do that and appreciate the little things in life and try to get better. ” [Us Weekly]