A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Professor Put on Leave After Ordering Student to 'Anglicize' Her Name

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:racism
racismxenophobialaney college
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Professor Put on Leave After Ordering Student to Anglicize Her Name
Screenshot: ABC7

A community college professor in Oakland was put on leave after repeatedly asking a Vietnamese-American student to “Anglicize” her name because it sounds it “sounds like an insult in English.”

Advertisement

An email exchange between the student, Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen, and Matthew Hubbard, who teaches math at Laney College, went viral after it was posted to Instagram last week. And with good reason:

Advertisement

Laney College President Tammeil Gilkerson wrote in a statement that Hubbard had been put on leave. Though she did not mention him by name, she said thatwe are aware of the allegations of racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member at our college with a student about the pronunciation of their name.

While our mission has been bold and unrelenting, we also recognize that our college and its community is a reflection of broader society and we must actively fight ignorance with education. We do not tolerate racism, discrimination or oppression of any kind,” the statement read.

G/O Media may get a commission
Today's the Last Day to Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)

Nguyen said she’d previously gone by the nickname “May,” but decided to begin her freshman year by using her legal name, which means “happiness blessing.”

“I was shook because growing up, they were problems with how to pronounce my name, but they would ask me how to pronounce my name,” she said, adding that Hubbard was “being an ignorant person and not trying to learn my name.”

Advertisement

In an interview with the New York Times, Hubbard said that another student in his class, whose last name was also Nguyen, had opted for a nickname. That student apparently inspired him to ask Nguyen to do the same:

“The first email was a mistake, and I made it thinking about another student willing to Anglicize,” Professor Hubbard said. “But it’s a big difference with someone doing it voluntarily and asking someone to do it. The second email is very offensive, and if I had waited eight hours, I would’ve written something very different.”

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

'Why Is a White Woman Worth So Much More?': Inside the Porn Industry's Overdue Reckoning

Dear Fuck-Up: My Close Friend Is Being Radicalized On the Internet and I Don’t Know What to Do

Phoebe Bridgers's Punisher Depicts a City of Ghosts

Remember When Gwen Stefani Was One of the Coolest Women in Rock?