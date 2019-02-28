Image: Getty

When Meghan Markle had her baby shower in New York last week, her friend and former fellow actor Priyanka Chopra couldn’t make it. Chopra reportedly had too much work. But now a source is saying that Chopra actually sat out the party because she’s upset Markle missed her wedding in India—although, if the rumor is true, Markle had a pretty good excuse (she’s mad pregnant with the future newest member of the Royal Family!).

Chopra reportedly feels really insulted since after she attended Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding last May:

“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” said one source. “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her, and didn’t respect their friendship.”

Let’s ignore the fact that this quote is weirdly congratulatory to Chopra about her fame and social media presence, and let’s definitely not consider the possibility that... it sort of sounds like the kind of thing someone would say about themselves. Maybe the person behind it has no idea what they’re talking about! Another source tells Page Six “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”

Will we ever know the truth? I suppose if Chopra meets the baby or agrees to be his/her godmother, that could be a sign towards reconciliation.

Who says you can’t stay friends with your exes?! I can’t, but Jennifer Garner is a woman of higher moral character. She was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck on Wednesday, and in the photos, she seems to genuinely be having a nice time! Adults! Being adults and taking the high road. It’s cute!

The two seem to be on pretty good terms, as they also attended a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Affleck, of course, recently got back together with his ex-girlfriend Lindsday Shookus, not that that should weigh on Garner at all. And it doesn’t! What a inspiration.

