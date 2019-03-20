Image: Getty

On a recent pitstop at The View on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra called herself a “terrible, terrible” wife to Nick Jonas.

Asked by Sunny Hostin who’s doing the cooking in the Chopra-Jonas household, Chopra responded: “I can’t cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re from a good Southern home, you’re use to your mom making you amazing food’—she does.” Chopra did not mince words: “You’re not marrying that girl. I cannot cook.”

Here’s where I personally really identified with Chopra:

“I can make eggs, which, also sporadically. Maybe at night. I’m better at making eggs at night. For dinner.”

“I’m a terrible, terrible—like—wife, in that sense,” Chopra said, clearly referring to the stereotypical ideas of domesticity that are expected of women who marry men, more than being performatively self-deprecating. She’s smart. But then she offers the silver lining of this story, which is that Jonas can’t cook worth a damn either:

“[B]ut the most amazing thing when I told him that, ‘Babe, I can’t cook and I hope you know that,’ he said, ‘It’s alright babe, neither can I.’ [...] But you don’t hear that from guys! They’re usually like, ‘It’s OK, baby.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t either!’”

A match made in take-out heaven. (Just kidding, they definitely have a chef.)

[Just Jared]

Elsewhere in talk-show land, in an episode airing Wednesday, Senator Cory Booker talked to Ellen DeGeneres about his newly revealed relationship with Rosario Dawson. Booker describes a visit that Dawson paid him in D.C. that ended with her being “ambushed” by TMZ at the airport, which is how you know it’s official:

“I suddenly get this little video from her saying I got TMZ’d! I don’t have makeup on this and this and that. But she knew that it was. She was wonderful and she’s just an incredible human being.”

Booker has only deeply nice things to say about Dawson:

“As our relationship grows its difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person, and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”

DeGeneres urges Booker not to get married until he’s in the White House, so as to give America “our royal wedding.” Which, hello, does she know the Royal wedding had an American in it??

[Just Jared]

Sophie Turner ordered wine at a New York Rangers game with fiancé Joe Jonas, and chugged it when she was spotted on the Jumbrotron.

